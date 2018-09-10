Weak rupee woes! These 12 firms with 10-40% borrowings in dollar terms will be in focus

Rupee on Monday hit a fresh low of Rs 72.60/USD for the first time in history. The currency has already plunged about 13 percent so far in the year 2018, weighed by strength in USD, higher crude oil prices, escalating global trade tensions and fears of a rate hike by US Fed.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.12 percent, its highest since November 28, 2014 as rise in global crude oil prices added to inflation concerns, a Reuters report quoted.

The biggest casualties from this persistent fall in rupee with respect to India Inc. would be companies which have high foreign currency debt, suggest experts. Although export-centric companies like IT and Pharma stand to benefit from the fall.

“INR has depreciated against USD by about 13 percent this year. The fall is due to persistent global headwinds & concerns on the macroeconomic front,” Stewart & Mackertich said in a report.

“In this context, we believe that Indian companies having Foreign Borrowings could be impacted,” it said.

Here is a list of 36 companies that have foreign borrowings of over USD 26 billion (approx Rs 1.88 lakh crore) which includes names like NTPC, Power Finance Corporation, Idea Cellular, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Petronet LNG etc., among others.

Out of 36 companies, as many as 12 companies have foreign borrowing in double digits (10-40%). Jet Airways has over 40 percent borrowing in USD terms, followed by RIL, which has 26 percent borrowing in dollar terms, and Power Grid which has 23 percent borrowing in foreign debt.

Other companies have borrowings in double-digits include names like India Oil Corporation, JSW Steel, HPCL, Gail India, Oil India, DLF, Jindal Stainless, Tata Chemicals etc. among others.

“Rupee depreciation will have an impact on some companies with significant foreign currency debt and could wipe out a significant portion of the earnings,” Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research, Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

VK Vijayakumar Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services also share a similar opinion. “Companies with high foreign debt will be impacted by the increased debt servicing caused by falling rupee. If the companies that borrowed in the dollar are exporters who benefit from rupee depreciation, debt servicing won’t be an issue,” he said.

“Major exporters like the IT companies are zero-debt companies. The real impact of dollar debt on companies would depend on whether the debt is hedged or not,” he added.

According to a recent report from Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI said that India’s short-term debt obligations as on Dec’17 were to the tune of USD 217.6 billion.

“Assuming half of this amount has either been paid in H1 2018 or is rolled over to 2019, the remaining repayment amount in Rupee terms would be Rs 7.1 trillion at average 2017 exchange rate of Rs 65.1/ US dollar),” Ghosh.

Ghosh further added that for H2 assuming that rupee depreciates to an average value of the 71.4/US dollar, the debt repayment amount would be Rs 7.8 trillion, thereby implying an extra cost of Rs 670 bn.

(The USD/INR conversion rate taken for calculations is 72.34)