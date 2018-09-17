Weak rupee boosts IT space, stocks soar to 52-week highs

Share price of several medium and large information technology (IT) stocks are trading higher in the today's trading session on the back of weakness in rupee continues as it falls over 1 percent in the early trade on Monday.

Share of Wipro touched 52-week high of Rs 335.90, rising nearly 2 percent at Rs 334.20, shares of Hexaware Technologies gained more than 1 percent at Rs 473.30 and HCL Technologies rose 1 percent at Rs 1,080.20.

Indian rupee slipped over 1 percent during the day, trading around 72.60 per dollar. It has touched record low of 72.91 in the last week.

Navneet Damani of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "The recent high is likely to pose short-term resistance to the pair and consolidation within support at Rs 70.80-71.30 and resistance at Rs 72.50-72.90 zone could be expected for the next 1-2 weeks."

"Meanwhile, lower support is at Rs 70.50 and medium-term bias (for next 1-2 months) remains bullish above the same with test of the ‘Cup & Handle’ target of 74.20 looking likely. Only sustained break of Rs 70.50 would point towards a bigger correction in which case the pair could decline towards major support at Rs 68.50," he added further.

Wipro Gallagher Solutions and Mercury Network signed an agreement to jointly offer appraisal management platform systems to customers in the financial services space.

Other largecap IT shares including TCS and Infosys are trading flat. Infosys signed definitive agreement to acquire Fluido, the leading Salesforce advisor and consulting partner in Nordics and a recognized leader in cloud consulting, implementation and training services.

Shares of Goldstone Tech, FCS Software, Sonata Software, Tree House, ALLSEC Tech, NIIT Tech, Educomp Solution and eClerx Services gained between 2-5 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil