Weak rupee a bonanza for commodity players; large IT stocks a good bet: Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Corp

The banking industry is facing several challenges—poor loan demand, competition from fintech firms, etc—and that is why banking stocks are witnessing selloff, says Srivastava.

April 12, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST

The sharp selloff in equities has pulled even some of the top-performing stocks down but the commodity players are in for strong gains due to the weakness in the rupee against the dollar.

"The rupee is at 75 per dollar, which means commodity players are in for a bonanza. When you look at pessimism in the market, there is a bonanza for commodities due to the rupee at 75," said Ajay Srivastava, CEO at Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, talking to CNBC-TV18.

"Lots of leverage in the system has been pulled out today. Lots of day traders have been caught napping today and that's why we saw cuts in some of the most favourite stocks today. To an extent there has been an overreaction in the market," he said.

Srivastava is positive on large IT stocks.

"They have nothing to do with the government, nothing to do with domestic industry, the US is booming ahead and the rupee is at 75 and the best part is they reward shareholders. Look at the dividends and buybacks done by TCS and Infosys," he said.

"You need to look at a three-year scenario of these stocks. They will always be expensive because they have the lowest risk in the whole stock market and the best rewards to shareholders. If you don't have it, buy; if you have it, hold. These are the best stocks to have for anybody with a plan of retirement," he added.

The banking industry had to deal with many challenges and that was the reason banking stocks were witnessing selloff, Srivastava  said.

As the demand for loans went down, the fintech came up and started lending to traders, MSMEs. So banks had challenges in that lucrative part of the business, he said.

Banks were in the rough because of very low demand. Besides, the Reserve Bank of India's latest decision to allow holders to keep Rs 2 lakh in payment bank accounts was the "death knell" for banks as they lose lots of customers, he said.

"The portfolio of banks blown. With the Mudra loan, MSME loans, etc., banks are blown out of the water. They may need fresh capital infusion in two years' time. I will be very cautious trading the Bank Nifty, given

uncertainty on what is ahead for the banking industry," he said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from a CNBC-TV18 interview. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
TAGS: #Ajay Srivastava - CEO - Dimensions Consulting Pvt Ltd #markets
