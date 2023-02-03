Weak operational performance drags Tata Consumer Products shares down 2%

Shares of Tata Consumer Products fell on February 3, a day after the company reported weak operational performance for the quarter ended December.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the company declined 2 percent on year to Rs 458 crore for the quarter. EBITDA margin also witnessed an erosion of 100 basis points from the year ago period in Oct-Dec and came at 13.1 percent.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The weakness in operational performance for Tata Consumer was on account of demand headwinds for its premium tea business in some key markets and input cost inflation in its salt segment.

Vaibhavi Ranjan