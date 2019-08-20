App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weak Listing: Sterling and Wilson Solar debuts at discount; stock down 9%

On the BSE, the stock started off trade at Rs 700, down more than 10 percent against issue price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sterling and Wilson Solar, a solar engineering solutions provider, had a weak debut on August 20 as the stock fell more than 9 percent in opening due to the tepid response to IPO and weak market conditions.

The stock listed at Rs 706 on the National Stock Exchange against issue price of Rs 780.

On the BSE, the stock started off trade at Rs 700, down more than 10 percent against issue price.

Close

The Rs 3,125-crore issue was subscribed 92 percent during August 6-8, 2019.

The issue had comprised an offer for sale by promoters Shapoorji Pallonji (Rs 2,083.33 crore) and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala (Rs 1,041.67 crore).

The promoters had said it would utilise a portion of issue proceeds towards funding full repayment of the loans.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 10:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IPO - New Listings #Sterling and Wilson Solar

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.