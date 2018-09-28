Weak Listing: IRCON International share price falls 11% on debut, opens at Rs 422

Railways engineering and construction firm IRCON International fell sharply on Friday, the listing day, due to weak market conditions.

The stock price has opened at Rs 422 on the NSE, down 11 percent from its issue price of Rs 475.

At 10:04 hours IST, it was trading down 11.8 percent at Rs 418.85 after hitting day's high of Rs 435 and low of Rs 412 which was its settlement price in pre-opening.

On the BSE, it was trading at Rs 435, down 8.4 percent from issue price but gained 6 percent over pre-opening price.

The Rs 466-crore initial public offer was subscribed 9.9 times during September 17-19, 2018. The issue price was fixed at Rs 470-475 per share.

The public issue comprised a offer for sale of 99,05,157 equity shares by the government.

IRCON was the second CPSE to launch an IPO in the current fiscal, besides being the second railway PSU to be listed on the stock markets after RITES in June this year.

IRCON has an order book of Rs 22,407 crore as of March 2018, which is 5.6 times of FY18 revenue.

Its international business contributed 15 percent to total revenue in FY18. The company is also looking at orders worth more than Rs 500 crore ticket size.

Meanwhile, the Sensex fell more than 100 points today, taking total loss to more than 2,500 points in last one month.