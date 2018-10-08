App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weak Listing: Aavas Financiers debuts at Rs 746, 9% discount to IPO price

The listing was on expected lines due to weak market conditions and sharp correction in NBFCs including housing finance companies after IL&FS-led liquidity fear and high valuations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Housing finance company Aavas Financiers shares butchered on opening itself on Monday as the stock price debuted at Rs 746, a 9 percent discount to issue price of Rs 821.

It was on expected lines due to weak market conditions and sharp correction in NBFCs including housing finance companies after IL&FS-led liquidity fear and high valuations.

The stock was trading at Rs 719.9, down 4 percent from its listing price at 10:05 hours IST on the NSE.

On the BSE, it was quoting at Rs 711.1, down 6 percent after opening at Rs 758.

Aavas Financiers is a retail, affordable housing finance company, primarily serving low and middle income self-employed customers in semi-urban and rural areas in India.

The Rs 1,734 crore initial public offer was subscribed 97 percent during September 25-27, amid challenging stock market conditions for the entire NBFC sector.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,62,49,359 shares, including anchor portion of 63,36,439 shares. Price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 818-821 per share.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 10:06 am

tags #Aavas Financiers #IPO - New Listings

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.