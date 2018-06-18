Weak global cues drag Nifty just below 10,800 amid US-China trade tensions; ICICI up 4%

Finally the market settled volatile session on a negative note on Monday, tracking global weakness due to escalated trade tensions between world's biggest economies US and China. The rebound in crude oil prices after trading lower in morning also weighed on investor sentiment.

Technology, metals and HDFC group stocks pulled the market lower while the buying in oil retailers, auto and ICICI Bank capped losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 73.88 points to 35,548.26 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 17.80 points to 10,799.90.

Global markets traded lower after the escalated trade war tensions between world's largest two economies US and China. France's CAC and Germany's DAX were down nearly a percent each at the time of writing this article.

Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai Composite and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.7-1.1 percent.

The United States imposed an extra 25 percent import tariff on more than 800 Chinese goods, which will be effective from July 6. As a result, China also responded with a 25 percent tariff on certain US products.

Brent crude futures rebounded to trade above $74 a barrel, up a percent amid likely increase in output in the upcoming OPEC and its allies meeting later in the week. Before the recovery, it was down more than a percent.

On the stock front, oil retailers HPCL, BPCL and IOC gained up to 5 percent due to stable crude oil prices. Aviation stocks like InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet and Jet Airways also rallied up to 2.5 percent.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer among Sensex 30 stocks, rising nearly 3.7 percent on a media report that the board may be considering an appointment of "interim CEO'.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.5 percent despite the court has issued a temporary restraining order against the company with respect to further sales and commercialisation of Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film within the US.

The Nifty IT index fell 0.7 percent on profit booking after a 2.5 percent rally in the last week. Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies were down 0.6-1.6 percent.

Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel and Grasim slipped 1-3 percent followed by HDFC and HDFC Bank that shed half a percent whereas Tata Motors and Eicher Motors gained 2 percent each.

The Nifty Midcap index underperformed frontliners, falling 0.35 percent on weak market breadth. About two shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.