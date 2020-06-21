Weak FII numbers could keep bullish bias intact in rupee, deploy modified 'Married Put' strategy

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

As expected, bulls continued having an upper hand in the United States Dollar/Indian Rupee (USD/INR) in the trading week gone by. Currency pair traded with a bullish bias throughout the week and witnessed mild profit booking after approaching the upper range of the trading band. Even after a gap down opening on June 19's trading session it managed to close with the weekly gain of approximately 12 paise at 76.17 per US Dollar.

We have been maintaining our bullish stance on the currency pair for the last few weeks and it is shaping up quite well. After hitting the last week suggested target of 76.40, the currency pair went through mild profit booking and remained within the prolonged trading range of 76.40 to 75.40. In an upcoming week also, bulls are expected to have firm grip over the prices.

However, profit booking of June 19's trading session can be extended till 75.85 to 75.64 levels but it can be used as a buying opportunity by traders. "Pro gap down" or "hidden gap down" candle at the resistance level suggesting that mild retracement in the currency pair might not be ruled out before the probable breakout. 76.40 is acting as a strong resistance level since March 24 and meanwhile we have also witnessed the false breakout in the month of April where prices again went back into the trading range and kept the importance of resistance level intact.

US Dollar/Indian Rupee cash

Traders can approach the coming week in two ways:

1. Buying position can be initiated on dip around 75.85-75.64 levels and expect the reversal after retracement. On an upside, target can be expected till 76.40 and 77.

2. Breakout traders can enter into long positions once the 76.40 level is taken out decisively. This would lead to a fresh leg of an up move which could even surpass the level of 77 and rally can extend till 78 level in medium term.

Rounding formation on the weekly chart suggests that big move can be seen in currency pair in the medium term. RSI has retraced from higher levels and bouncing back from important support zone. Prices are trading above major short term and medium term moving averages which would provide a cushion to the currency pair on every dip.

FII data and dollar index analysis

Accelerating selling figures week by week, indicating the lack of interest of foreign institutional investors on Indian markets.

During the week, net outflow of more than Rs 3,321 crore have been witnessed which is almost double as compared to the previous week selling figures of approximate Rs 1,731 crore. Data is likely to cast a negative impact on Indian Rupee and the trend of its depreciation against USD is likely to continue in coming days.

The US Dollar has been maintaining its strength against the basket of six major currencies. Momentum indicators are gaining strength and shifting from negative to sideways zone indicates that short covering rally in dollar index could extend in coming days till the level of 98.30. Negative triggers for INR and positive sentiments for USD suggests that bulls are likely to continue having an upper hand in USD/INR.

Trading strategy

Referring to the above mentioned data it's quite evident that bullish bias is intact in currency pair and breakout of a trading range can be expected in coming days. Considering the low implied volatility in options it would be prudent to trade the setup with the help of future contract and use put option to hedge the positions. However, an OTM call option can be sold to take advantage of theta decay and to decrease the overall costing of the strategy. Traders can opt for modified “married put” where long position in put option can be taken with futures and deep OTM CE can be sold.

Buy USD/INR future at 76.26Buy USD/INR 76 PE at 0.1075Sell USD/INR 77 CE at 0.035 (two lots)Profit booking range 76.60 and 76.85Expected profit 0.5525 (subject to theta decay)

Maximum loss 0.2975

Note: Option premium mentioned resembles the closing price as on June 19 for June 26 contract.

Closing price is taken as per spot levels at 20:30 hours IST on June 19, 2020.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management.