Weak execution and delay in asset monetisation nags NBCC investors despite recent order wins

Dipti Sharma
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

The company has said that full-time functional directors have been appointed, which will boost execution and business development. Additionally, NBCC expects tendering to be faster in the next few months.

Up until February, the narrative was that a fall in the share price of NBCC was a reflection of its slowing order inflow. This seems to have changed lately. NBCC has bagged nine orders in the past two months, indicating an improvement in the order win momentum, according to market participants.

The New Delhi-based company was established in 1960 as the government’s construction arm to execute civil engineering projects for state governments, various central government ministries, and the public and private sectors. NBCC operates in three areas: project management consultancy, engineering procurement and construction, and real estate development.

Technical view

Year-to-date (YTD), the company’s stock is still down about one percent. In the past three months and one-year timeframes too, the stock’s performance has been drab. However, it has begun to recover in the past two months and rallied close to 20 percent.