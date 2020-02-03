App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weak crude pushes Asian Paints shares 6% higher

Oil prices fell to their lowest in more than a year, dragged down by worries about lower demand from top crude importer China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After hitting their fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,872.50, shares of Asian Paints closed 6.32 percent higher at Rs 1,867.40 on BSE on February 3.

The stock got traction after crude oil prices fell in the global markets.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in more than a year, dragged down by worries about lower demand from top crude importer China after coronavirus outbreak spread from there to around 20 countries, Reuters reported.

Close

Brent crude was at $56.26 a barrel by 0926 GMT, down 36 cents. Prices dropped by more than $1 earlier in the session to $55.42, the lowest since January 2019.

related news

With the gains of February 3, Asian Paints shares broke their losing run of the last two consecutive sessions.

For the December quarter, the company reported a 20.2 percent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 764.43 crore compared with Rs 635.83 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Consolidated revenue from operations, which included accounts of the subsidiaries and associates, rose 3 percent to Rs 5,420.28 crore from Rs 5,263.04 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Asian Paints #markets #stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.