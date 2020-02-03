Weak crude pushes Asian Paints shares 6% higher

After hitting their fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,872.50, shares of Asian Paints closed 6.32 percent higher at Rs 1,867.40 on BSE on February 3.

The stock got traction after crude oil prices fell in the global markets.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in more than a year, dragged down by worries about lower demand from top crude importer China after coronavirus outbreak spread from there to around 20 countries, Reuters reported.

Brent crude was at $56.26 a barrel by 0926 GMT, down 36 cents. Prices dropped by more than $1 earlier in the session to $55.42, the lowest since January 2019.

With the gains of February 3, Asian Paints shares broke their losing run of the last two consecutive sessions.

For the December quarter, the company reported a 20.2 percent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 764.43 crore compared with Rs 635.83 crore in the same quarter previous year.