Weak Chinese demand drags lead price, might move higher towards Rs 168 per kg in a month

Lead has been laggard in the base metals pack with a fall of around 6 percent on the LME and over 8 percent on the MCX (between January 1, 2019 – May 31, 2019). The trade war seems no end for the two biggest consumers of metals, the US and China. The situation worsened after the US held China in contempt of not following certain norms agreed upon during the trade talks, hiking tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Moreover, the after-effect of the hiked tariffs is deteriorating the Chinese economy, visible in the recent GDP numbers, which punched at 6.2 percent for the second quarter of 2019, the weakest in 27 years. Falling PMI numbers and weakening of the domestic demand signaled towards an evident slowdown in China which dampened the outlook for Lead.

Lead prices have been falling as its primary usage was reduced after the European and North American recycling rates neared 100 percent. Due to the high recycling rate, the scrap component accounted for near half of the global supply, in turn, weakening the demand of Lead.

Supply constraints boost Lead prices

However, fortunes have changed for this metal as LME Lead prices have surged by 14 percent while MCX Lead prices rose over 5 percent (June 1, 2019 – July 25, 2019). This rise in Lead prices was on account of supply shortage arising from Australia’s Lead Smelter, Port Pirie. The Australian smelter produced about 160,000 tonnes of Lead in 2018. The smelter was shut down on May 29, 2019 over operational issues. This, along with the disturbance in production from China due to maintenance work which started in May 2019, led to the recent rally in Lead prices.

Ray of hope – Will the trade war ever end?

The US and China have decided to resume their trade negotiations in the recently-concluded G20 Summit. However, the trade officials of both the countries stated that an actual deal might take time and if required, President Trump might also impose tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, indicating that the tension between the two superpowers still persists. No concrete outcome of the prolonged trade spat between the US and China dampened the demand prospects for the industrial metal's prices.

Outlook

The trade war, the global slowdown and the approach of the central banks to ease their monetary policy in recent times has been a dreadful mixture for the demand and supply dynamics of Lead. Moreover, the surge in recycling rate of Lead in China, and the uncertainty with regards to trade issues with the US are the near term push factors for the metal.

The US Federal Reserve meeting (scheduled on July 30 – 31, 2019) will be a close watch by investors across the globe, wherein the possibility of a 25 bps rate cut looks likely. Moreover, the ECB has also hinted of easing their monetary stance by pouring in more liquidity in the economy. Major trade officials of the US and China are going to meet in China by the end of July in an attempt to restart the trade negotiations to end the prolonged trade war. Only time will decide, where this tale of trade and tariff ends.

Lead prices on the MCX might move higher towards Rs 168 per kg mark in a months-time frame.

(The author is Research Associate - Base Metals at Angel Broking.)

