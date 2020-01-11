We recommend buying Infosys at current levels & on dips for the long term

The Infosys audit committee found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct as against the anonymous whistleblower complaints made in October 2019.
Infosys reported a good set of results where revenue is largely in-line with expectations while net profit has beaten expectations, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking, tells Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand in an interview.
Q. It was a roller-coaster week for Indian markets but the Nifty managed to recoup losses and close on a positive note. In the past five trading sessions we saw the Nifty retest crucial support levels – can we say the worst is over, and all eyes are on Budget 2020 and earnings?
A. It was indeed an eventful week as the benchmark indices oscillated in a broader range and finally settled on a flat note. As the tension between the United States and Iran seems to have diffused, market sentiments have turned positive.
But, now the focus will shift to the earnings season and upcoming Budget 2020 as that would dictate the market trend from hereon.
Nonetheless, it is difficult to comment on whether the worst is over or not as the current market levels are already factoring in earnings recovery as well as budgetary reforms to a certain extent, which if they do not meet the Street expectations, may derail the prevailing market momentum.Q. We are a few points away from hitting fresh record highs. What are the important support and resistance levels to watch out for in the coming week?
A. Though we have seen a decent rebound of late, upside still seems capped considering strong hurdle at 12,300-12,400 zone in the Nifty. Only a decisive breakout will result in a sustainable up move, else consolidation will continue. In the case of decline, 12,140 would act as immediate support and the major support will be at 11,850.Q. Any crucial event which investors should note can impact D-Street sentiment?
A. The geopolitical tension seems to have subsided, however, any escalation would be actively tracked by the market participants. Further, the US-China trade deal is also likely to take centre stage in the coming week.
On the domestic front, key economic data like IIP, CPI and WPI would hold importance and could potentially affect the Reserve Bank’s decision making for the policy in February.
Further, stock-specific volatility is likely to increase as several front-liners would announce their quarterly results.Q. What is your view on Infosys results? What do you recommend – buy, sell or hold?
A. Infosys reported a good set of results where revenue is largely in-line with the expectations while net profit has beaten expectations.
For FY20, the management raised its revenue growth guidance to 10-10.5 percent from 9-10 percent. Also, the Infosys audit committee found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct as against the anonymous whistleblower complaints made in October 2019.
Hence, the overall results met expectations and the outcome of the audit committee report is positive for the company’s future growth. We recommend investors to buy Infosys at current levels and on dips for the long term.Q, Any top three stocks you think are good breakout buys given the fact we have seen a sharp recovery in the week gone by? Please mention the target and stop loss.
A. Traders can consider the below three stocks for short term trading as per the mentioned levels.
Adani Ports: LTP: Rs 392.05| Initiation range - Rs 388-392| Stop Loss: Rs 384| Target: Rs 405
Dabur India: LTP: Rs 466.85| Initiation range - Rs 462-466| Stop Loss: Rs 456| Target: Rs 485
Torrent Pharma: LTP: Rs 1,899.05| Initiation range - Rs 1,875-1,885| Stop Loss: Rs 1,840| Target: Rs 1,980
