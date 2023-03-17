 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We pick both profitable as well as undervalued companies in our quant fund: Saurabh Mukherjea

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 17, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

MeritorQ favours companies which generate high returns on capital and are currently undervalued on the price-to-free cash flow basis. The current portfolio has higher weightage to materials, consumer staples and IT, says the fund manager

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers

After earning a reputation of being a “quality” focused fund manager, Saurabh Mukherjea has launched a quant-based fund that will blend both quality and value. Called MeritorQ, the fund relies more on historical numerical data than forward-looking, qualitative calls, a marked departure from his stated investment philosophy thus far of investing in companies with proven management that generates strong free cash flows.

Founded in 2018, Mukherjea’s fund house Marcellus Investment Managers has been super successful in terms of gathering assets and is currently one of the biggest PMS fund houses in the country with assets under management of Rs 25,535 crore.

In terms of performance, Marcellus’ funds Consistent Compounders and Little Champs have given 9.3 percent and 16.4 percent CAGR return over the last three years, versus a 23.75 percent return for the Nifty 50 and 31.03 percent for the Nifty Midcap index. Over the past three months, they have bled 11 percent. Moneycontrol talked to Mukherjea, and Krishnan VR, the fund manager of MeritorQ.

Edited excerpts: