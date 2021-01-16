We expect Nifty to scale Mount 15K by mid-February: Ashis Biswa of CapitalVia Global Research

live bse live

We expect the market to pick up momentum and in mid-February 2021, we may see Sensex/Nifty hit 50,000/15,000 levels, Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

A) We don't see that the market is overvalued in terms of the fundamentals, but we believe that the market sentiment is at the peak of optimism and an adjustment of it is more likely.

The profit-taking interest we have observed is part of the same. A sideways correction rather than a sharp correction this time is expected. The investor should not expect a significant discount.

Q) We are just two weeks away from Budget 2021 – any pre-Budget picks which investors can look at and why?

A) We expect the Government to concentrate on increasing the allocation of public health spending. India's overall healthcare expenditure as a share of GDP is among the lowest globally.

The Government of India's stimulus and package, including the allocation under PM CARES, may be further enhanced to ensure the availability of all essential services and drugs in all public facilities.

As such, healthcare stock should be in focus. Apollo Hospital and Dr. Lal Path Lab these two stocks investors can look at.

Q) How is markets likely to pan out in the coming week – any important levels which one can track? Can Sensex/Nifty hit 50,000/15000 respectively ahead of the event?

A) We expect the coming week to be volatile and remain in a range between the Nifty50 level of 14250-14650. We don’t expect the market to hit Sensex/Nifty 50,000/15000 respectively ahead of the event.

We expect the market to pick up momentum post the big event taking direction from the reform plan as roll out by the government, and in mid-February 2021, we may see the market hit the Sensex/Nifty 50,000/15,000 level.

Q) Small & midcaps witnessed some profit-taking in the week gone by. Can this accelerate as we move closer to the event?

A) Yes, we expect high beta stock like most small and midcaps to witness correction as the liquidity is likely to shift towards the blue-chip/large-cap and other defensive segments before the event.

Q) Your 3-5 trading ideas for the next 3-4 week?

A) Here is a list of top five trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 2591| Target: Rs 2780| Stop Loss: Rs 2520| Upside 7%

Apollo Hospitals is one of the outperformers in the segment, and a recent breakout above Rs 2,530 is positive. We expect the stock to maintain its uptrend in the short to medium term.

We can expect a target of Rs 2,780 from a medium-term perspective. We recommend a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,520.

Deepak Fertilizers Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 162| Target: Rs 195| Stop Loss: Rs 134| Upside 20%

The stock is trading above 200-Days Exponential Moving Average, which indicates a positive outlook on the stock. Deepak Fertilizers has bounced from the support of an uptrend moving trend line.

We expect a target of Rs 195 from a medium-term perspective. We recommend a buy with a stop loss of INR 134.

UPL: Buy| LTP: Rs 522| Target: Rs 595| Stop Loss: Rs 480| Upside 14%

UPL is currently moving in an uptrend channel and has given a breakout from the Cup and Handle formation. It has recently crossed the 200-DMA which is positive for the stock.

The stock is trading above its 200-DMA since December which indicates a positive outlook on the stock. We recommend a buy with a target of Rs 595 with a stop loss of Rs 480 from a medium-term perspective.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.