We expect FY20 & FY21 Nifty earnings to grow 6% & 6.7%, respectively: Rusmik Oza

We are expecting FY20 & FY21 Nifty earnings to grow 6 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, but we see high downward risk to our FY21 estimates with further downgrades in earnings of banks and oil & gas sectors, Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:



Q) IMF suggests that we could see the Great Depression 2.0. What is kind of impact would that have on markets and the economy?



A) As per the latest IMF projections, global GDP is likely to shrink by 3 percent in CY20 led by negative -5.9 percent de-growth in the US and negative -7.5 percent in the Euro area.Based on the current status of global lockdown, economies may report very poor GDP numbers for the June quarter. If the COVID-19 situation prolongs or there is a second wave of the pandemic then it will cause further slowdown.

The developed markets have recovered sharply on the back of aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus packages.

However, the global impact on businesses and earnings is still to be seen and will come forth during the result season.

If the globe is heading for a recession equal to or bigger than what we saw in 2008 then we should brace for more intermittent down phases in the coming months.