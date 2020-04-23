We expect FY20 & FY21 Nifty earnings to grow 6% & 6.7%, respectively: Rusmik Oza

Keeping in mind that the world is heading for a recession and markets could remain suppressed one should position their portfolios accordingly, says Rusmik Oza.
Q) IMF suggests that we could see the Great Depression 2.0. What is kind of impact would that have on markets and the economy?
A) As per the latest IMF projections, global GDP is likely to shrink by 3 percent in CY20 led by negative -5.9 percent de-growth in the US and negative -7.5 percent in the Euro area.Based on the current status of global lockdown, economies may report very poor GDP numbers for the June quarter. If the COVID-19 situation prolongs or there is a second wave of the pandemic then it will cause further slowdown.
A) As per our latest projections, we expect India’s FY21 GDP growth to be 0.4 percent (down from ~4.9% in FY20E). The YoY likely fall in GDP will be mainly due to de-growth in the industrial activity (-3.6%) and within industrial activity, it will be the sharp fall in manufacturing activity (-6.6%).
As of now, we are expecting FY20 & FY21 Nifty earnings to grow by 6 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively. Nonetheless, we see a high downward risk to our FY21E with further downgrades in earnings of banks and oil & gas sectors.
Q) What is the kind of portfolio that one should work with? Is time to go underweight on equities to conserve capital? But, at the same time use the capital; reserved for equities to get into quality stocks?
A) Keeping in mind that the world is heading for a recession and markets could remain suppressed one should position their portfolios accordingly.
If investors have a one-year horizon then it is ideal to have a proper mix of cash and safe stocks in the portfolio. One can again be aggressive in the deployment if Nifty goes closer to the recent lows.
The long term investors with a 2-3 year horizon should look to buy consistently on every decline. The intermittent falls in the market due to volatility and earnings downgrade could offer a great opportunity to accumulate high-quality large-cap stocks.Q) Do you think it would make sense to avoid small & midcaps in the current scenario?
A) In a slowdown, it is ideal to stay put with mega/large-cap stocks. The valuation gap between large caps and mid-caps has narrowed which makes a case to be with large caps.
Bigger companies have stronger balance sheets and economies of scale which helps them to sustain slowdowns in a better way than mid and small cap companies.
The impact on earnings is higher for mid & small companies if the slowdown persists for a longer time. We expect activity in the mid & small caps to pick up only in the second phase of next bull market.Q) Your two mantras for investors which could help them get through the COVID-19 storm?
A) The COVID-19 situation is very fluid and we don’t know when it will subside materially. Similarly, we don’t a real impact on the earnings of various sectors.
Hence, it is prudent to be conservative in such times and preserve some cash at higher levels. On the other hand, one can turn aggressive if Nifty-50 goes closer to its recent low of 7500.Q) Which sectors are likely to turn out to be leaders and laggards of the next bull run?
A) It is difficult to guestimate the leader & laggards of the next up move right now. Few sectors that could remain defensive and also do well as and when the economic activity resumes are: Telecom, Gas, Pharma and Insurance.
They could turn out to be outperformers in the next 2-3 years. NBFC, metals & mining and capital goods sector could get impacted and remain laggards for quite some time.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
