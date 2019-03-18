We are in the middle of a massive global bull market, India playing catch-up: Atul Suri

The Sensex rallied over 1,300 points last week taking the overall gain in March to over 2,000 points so far. The bull run is influenced by the global rally, suggest a market expert.

"We can safely say that what we are seeing is a massive catch-up rally. We are in the middle of a massive global bull market that is fuelling liquidity, and India is doing a very big catch-up," said Atul Suri, CEO-PMS at Marathon Trends in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He said that even though we are in the pre-election period and the market chatter suggests that hopefully, we would have a stable government at the Center but the bigger trend is global liquidity.

“If we look at the MSCI All Country World Index, it is up 9 percent in the last three months, which in other words means that global markets are up 9 percent. India was at the bottom of the pack on February 26 when the Balakot event happened. Post the incident, things changed and even now on a 3-month basis we are up just 6-7 percent,” he said.

He said that domestic factors such as elections are minor factors.

Looking at the US markets, Dow is very interestingly poised at just sub-26,000. If the index is able to take out 26,000 and does a credible breakout, it is possible that the index would go on and hit a fresh record high, he opined.

The best trade of the year is probably emerging markets (EMs), said Suri. According to him, financials are trending currently. History suggests that whenever Bank Nifty has given a breakout, Nifty follows suit, he added.

"The quality of breakout which we witnessed in the week gone by was very good. Also, we can't ignore financials in India due to their sheer weight on the index," explains Suri.

Commenting on the Nifty, he feels that we are on track to hit lifetime highs around 12,000 level. However, he sees rising crude oil prices as the "dark cloud" for the market.