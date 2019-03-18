App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We are in the middle of a massive global bull market, India playing catch-up: Atul Suri

We can safely say that what we are seeing is a massive catch-up rally. We are in the middle of a massive global bull market is fuelling liquidity, and India is doing a very big catch-up, said Suri

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Sensex rallied over 1,300 points last week taking the overall gain in March to over 2,000 points so far. The bull run is influenced by the global rally, suggest a market expert.

"We can safely say that what we are seeing is a massive catch-up rally. We are in the middle of a massive global bull market that is fuelling liquidity, and India is doing a very big catch-up," said Atul Suri, CEO-PMS at Marathon Trends in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He said that even though we are in the pre-election period and the market chatter suggests that hopefully, we would have a stable government at the Center but the bigger trend is global liquidity.

“If we look at the MSCI All Country World Index, it is up 9 percent in the last three months, which in other words means that global markets are up 9 percent. India was at the bottom of the pack on February 26 when the Balakot event happened. Post the incident, things changed and even now on a 3-month basis we are up just 6-7 percent,” he said.

Atul Suri
Atul Suri
CEO, Chief Investment Officer|Marathon Trends Advisory

He said that domestic factors such as elections are minor factors.

Looking at the US markets, Dow is very interestingly poised at just sub-26,000. If the index is able to take out 26,000 and does a credible breakout, it is possible that the index would go on and hit a fresh record high, he opined.

The best trade of the year is probably emerging markets (EMs), said Suri. According to him, financials are trending currently. History suggests that whenever Bank Nifty has given a breakout, Nifty follows suit, he added.

"The quality of breakout which we witnessed in the week gone by was very good. Also, we can't ignore financials in India due to their sheer weight on the index," explains Suri.

Commenting on the Nifty, he feels that we are on track to hit lifetime highs around 12,000 level. However, he sees rising crude oil prices as the "dark cloud" for the market.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between M ...

Alleged iPhone XI Leak With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module S ...

'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Se ...

Manohar Parrikar: A Chief Minister, A Defence Minister, A Technocrat & ...

Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools ...

All Goa Congress MLAs Will Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Cl ...

Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expe ...

Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson

Bhai to All Goans, Elder Brother to Me: Nitin Gokhale's Heartfelt Good ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral with full military honou ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,500; auto ...

DHFL rises above 5% after Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Avanse Fina ...

Mindtree gains 2% as company considers share buyback to avert L&T's 'h ...

Key things to know about Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment B ...

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt or ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Terror, trade and technology: India has the potential to build Tier 2 ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.