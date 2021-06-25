We are in a stock pickers' market; bullish on IT, pharma and chemicals, says Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities

Unmesh Sharma, Head, Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities, thinks there is uncertainty over the pace of economic recovery, which may not be as swift as it was after the first coronavirus wave.

The market, he says, will remain 'flattish' for the rest of 2021 and a stock-selective approach is the best way forward.

In an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar, Sharma says his research team prefers economy-facing sectors and mid and small-caps as markets start looking at FY23 and beyond. Edited excerpts:

With the consistent fall in COVID-19 cases, do you think the market can report more than 20 percent gains by the end of 2021?

If you see the performance of the indices in the last six months, you will notice that the market had never factored in distress due to the second wave. This led to a feeling that there is indeed a “disconnect” between markets and the tragedy playing out in India.

From the market's perspective, however, this is not tough to reconcile. It may sound counter-intuitive but the fact that the virus was rampant created support for the market. This is because globally, central banks were and continue to underwrite liquidity. This supported multiples.

Importantly, earnings forecasts did not take a hit in the second wave. As we navigated the most recent earnings season, our research team analysed the emerging earnings picture. Despite the sour mood due to the second wave, Nifty earnings' estimates for FY22 / FY23 have not changed materially.

Sectors impacted by the second wave have a low weight in aggregate earnings anyway. And among the largest contributors, banks (especially the large banks with strong deposit franchises) have navigated the crisis well.

Now that fears of the second wave are receding, we are not on a low base in terms of the index level. Our house view is that we are looking at “flattish” market returns through the rest of CY2021. We would advise a stock-selective approach in this environment.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The RBI recently lowered its economic growth forecast to 9.5 percent for FY22 but with the easing of restrictions and falling infections, can India still report double-digit growth in FY22?

Our house view is sub-10 percent as well. We expect the GDP print at 9.1 percent for FY22. This forecast stood at 11.5 percent prior to the second wave. Imponderables include supply-side disruptions, the impact on rural demand and labour shortages, which are likely to weigh on growth recovery in the first half of the year. However, we expect a gradual recovery from Q2 onwards, supported by government capex, recovery in global demand, a normal monsoon and reversal of lockdown restrictions with a pick up in the pace of vaccination.

Which are your favourite and not-so-favourite sectors? With the opening of the economic activity, do you think the sectors hit by the second COVID wave will give higher returns than other sectors?

Our research team continues to hold the view that we are in a stock pickers' market in FY22. On the recovery trade, we have a nuanced view. We pick stocks relative to valuations and earnings visibility.

Some discretionary stocks which saw a dip in demand did not see a commensurate dip in valuations as the market looked through the near-term dip. In addition, in some markets, we don't have clear visibility on the pace of demand recovery.

Our research team actually prefers economy-facing sectors and mid /small caps as markets start looking at FY23 and beyond. Our preferred sectors are large banks, cement/ materials, infrastructure, gas, insurance and capital markets.

We stay bullish on IT, pharma and chemicals but have become very selective given the stellar run-up and stretched valuations. We remain underweight on consumption (where we prefer staples relative to discretionary/autos), NBFCs and oil.

What are the major risks that the market faces in the coming quarters even as COVID risk recedes with an increased pace of vaccination?

Globally, we have seen the emergence of inflation fears in the last few months, especially in commodity-consuming emerging markets such as India. This has caused some volatility. However, we continue to believe we are in an era where technology among other factors is driving multi-year (if not multi-decadal) deflationary trends. Inflationary concerns are therefore likely to be transitory. This is in line with the statements made by Federal Reserve officials as seen in the minutes of the last meeting released last week. There might be exceptions in some cases where the supply response is delayed due to structural bottlenecks.

Volatility will re-emerge with speculation on the quantum and timing of the tapering of bond buying. However, even if we are surprised negatively, we believe global central banks will err on the side of caution and not withdraw liquidity support and risk derailing the fragile recovery.

Within India, we believe (and hope) that lessons learnt from the second wave will accelerate the vaccination drive and prevent a severe third wave. What is uncertain is the pace of recovery. We think it may not be as swift as the recovery from the first wave.

History of the last few centuries suggests that it may take months or even years before things get back to normal and it is tough to firm up a view on whether demand will suffer from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

Investors would also need to keep a close eye on the monsoon to pre-empt any emergence of economic distress in rural India. The second wave has been more severe in rural areas, which have seen an impact on remittances due to reverse migration and the health crisis.

As an investor, what is more important to add to the portfolio— midcap and smallcaps or businesses?

Our research team operates in a market-cap agnostic framework. As mentioned earlier, we think the market will look through FY22 and prefer economy-facing sectors and mid /small caps (in sectors where 'winner-does-not-take-all').

Situations will continue to evolve rapidly. However, we think that trying to predict ultra-short-term trends by second-guessing the central banks is a mug's game. We focus on “back-to-basics” investing. As a house, we believe in buying solid businesses at a reasonable price, bottom-up stock picking with a close eye on delivery and outlook of cash flows.

Our research team's model portfolio has done exceedingly well in the last 12 months. We believe this strategy will continue to deliver results, especially in the rest of FY22, where our overall market return expectation is muted.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.