We are in a ‘sell on rally’ market; Pain in the midcaps may aggravate further

By Hadrien Mendonca

The relief rally which market witnessed off late didn't seem to last for long as the "Sell on Rally" theme continues.

Multiple triggers like the rising crude oil prices, rising bond yields, and the troubled Indian banking system continue to haunt the sentiments on the Dalal Street.

However, notably the legendary 200-DEMA (10110) which was broken for the first time since December 2016 lows has been held on to for the second consecutive day.

The 10220-10230 zone is exactly the Falling Wedge declining trendline resistance from where Nifty saw some profit-taking. This indicates it’s still very evident that every small upswing is being utilized to either trim positions or build fresh shorts.

Going forward, we expect the Nifty to consolidate around its 200-DMA before we could see a resumption of the downtrend.

On the flipside, Nifty could see a Falling Wedge pattern breakout once the index manages to break past the 10250 zone and close above the same. Till then the strategy remains to sell on rallies.

The Nifty bank, on the other hand, made an attempt to surpass its 200-DEMA in the previous session but has failed to do so. Immediate support for the index is now seen around the 24000 psychological mark below which fresh downside is likely.

The pain in the midcaps may aggravate further as the Nifty midcap 100 index analysis indicates that it is on the verge of another bearish scallop breakdown on the daily chart which would also mean the extension of the weekly Head and Shoulder pattern breakdown witnessed in the previous week. Although, there are pockets that may see some outperformance.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give up to 7% return:

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI): BUY| Target 1450| Stop Loss 1310| Returns 7%

The midcap IT stocks are seeing good demand and LTI has shown signs of a reversal after falling from its all-time high of Rs 1549 hit on February 22, 2018. The stock has formed a Bullish engulfing pattern on the daily charts and has seen good follow up buying too.

In addition, LTI has also found support around its 50-DEMA and has bounced back. Positive crossovers on other oscillators further confirm the probability of an upswing from here on for LTI

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd: BUY| Target 2380| Stop Loss 2223| Returns 5%

The stock has been a complete stand out performer and has sustained its upward trajectory even when markets have sharply corrected. The stock has broken out from a four-day consolidation pattern on the daily chart.

The price outburst has been accompanied by a smart uptick in traded volumes too. The relative strength indicates that the current upswing is likely to extend further. We expect Jubilant Food to make a dash towards its all-time high of 2320 levels in the medium term.

Titan Company Ltd: BUY| Target 935| Stop Loss 865| Returns 5%

The stock has been consolidating for over five trading sessions and has finally broken out from a consolidation pattern on the daily chart.

The stock has also convincingly closed above the short term as well as medium-term moving averages. Volumes have backed up the price outburst seen which further accentuates our bullish stance on the stock.

The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.