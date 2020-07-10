'We are in a bull phase but picture will get clearer after Q1 FY21 numbers'

Management commentaries and guidance after the Q1FY21 numbers will better reveal the near-term demand trajectory and obstructions. A delay in the complete lifting of lockdown may impact Q2FY21 numbers, Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research, HDFC Securities, tells Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Q: The market has rallied 41 percent from its March lows and the majority of indices saw 80-90 percent of the stocks in the green. Are we seeing a bull run after a bear phase?

Statistically, we have risen over 20 percent from the recent lows and hence one can say that we have entered a bull phase. However, sentimentally there are quite a few doubts about this. The uprun has been driven by liquidity, hopes of a quick restoration of normalcy due to a vaccine being developed soon, a chance that India would be able to overcome the ill effects of the lockdown and the stress in the financial sector will not percolate to the real sector. Hence, sentimentally participants are cautious even though values of stocks are rising and the breadth continues to improve.

The FPIs and institutions have not been large sellers, so far, even in midcaps. This has also helped sustain the momentum. Whether this uprun will continue and for how long is anyone's guess. The more we rise, the lesser are the chance of a further rise, unless the economic slowdown seems to be reversing in one-two quarters and the health of the Indian corporate sector does not deteriorate beyond a point. The global bull run will have to halt/reverse at some point and the bears seem to be at a loss to anticipate the trigger that will start the fall.

Q: Most experts say the market prices in an event six-month before it happens. Do you think the market has started discounting 2HFY21 earnings and growth and is hoping for no virus issues in 2021?

The commentary and guidance for companies after Q1FY21 numbers will better reveal the near-term demand trajectory and obstructions. The delay in complete lifting of lockdown may impact Q2FY21 numbers. The continuing labour supply mismatches in major production centres and deferral of discretionary consumption will impact Q2FY21 numbers.

In the second half of the calendar year, economic revival may happen in a normal way from October on. Till that time we may keep seeing COVID-19 cases resurface in different forms in different parts of the country, preventing a complete lifting of lockdown.

As normalisation of economy and corporate operations are taking time, we have little reason to expect positive YoY growth in the September quarter. In the December quarter, if the pent up demand or restocking happens and the impact of higher agri output is visible, we may be hopeful of growth in that quarter.

Markets often discount the positives and negatives in excess or too much in advance. Hence although we will overcome these setbacks at some point in time, we will have to be aware of how much damage it causes in the interim to the economy and the corporate sector.

Q: Auto was one of the reasons for the rally as experts say two-wheeler and tractors sales in June were better. What is your take on the auto space and should one invest in it now?

We are comfortable with both two-wheeler and tractors segments, given the prediction of a normal monsoon and not so expensive valuations. However, staggered buying in the selected stocks could help rather than buying your entire quantity at one go.

Q: Do you think BFSI space still has some steam left after rallying more than 30 percent from March lows compared to 41 percent upside in the Nifty50?

BFSI dragged down the indices initially and now is recovering well on hopes that the damage to the asset quality and capital adequacy would not be as much as was feared initially. A lot of companies and banks have started to raise capital as a buffer in case they face asset-quality problems a couple of quarters down the line. This provides comfort to investors and traders. However, at the same time, one will have to be aware of the fact that credit growth is not going to revive like in FY19 or early FY20 and some dent to asset quality is likely. In such a situation what kind of valuations one is willing to give to this sector is crucial to decide. Even from among the constituents of the BFSI space, one will have to picky. Also insurance, AMC and gold-loan companies seem to be on a better wicket than lending companies.

Q: Do you see any chance of market hitting its March lows again?

Initially going by the sharpness of the fall one was tempted to think that a retest of breach of the March lows was quite likely, however, the strength of this upward correction creates doubt about such a happening now. We may fall again but most likely make a double or higher bottom. However, if global and local situation deteriorates and liquidity taps start to run dry, a sharper fall could ensue and levels may not hold.

Q: Midcap and smallcaps have traded in line with benchmark indices. Do you think that midcaps and smallcaps will outperform frontline indices in the coming years?

While the Sensex rose 14.4 percent in calendar 2019, the BSE Midcap index fell 3 percent and BSE Smallcap index fell 6.8 percent. This was due to polarisation of markets in favour of largecaps. However in the new year, till January 17, 2020 (date on which Sensex made an all-time high), the Sensex started to underperform compared to the other two indices (+1.7 percent versus 5 percent and 7.4 percent). In the subsequent fall till March 24, 2020 (when the Sensex made a low), all the indices largely fell similarly (-36.4 percent, -37.2 percent and -39.6 percent). In the subsequent rise till June 30, again the three indices rose almost similarly with BSE Smallcap index outperforming a bit (+30.9 percent, +32.4 percent and +39.5 percent).

The recovery in the smallcap and midcap stocks has been better in 2020 compared to 2019, as these stocks were beaten down quite a lot and non-institutional participation rose as momentum picked up in these stocks. Also the cumulative fall in these stocks (including the March 2020 fall) seemed more than required and attracted value buying. Also young new-to-market investors/traders signed up with brokerages and started to dabble in small and midcap stocks to make a fast buck.

In any bull run, the momentum passes from the largecaps initially to small and midcaps in the next stage and then the reversal in trend happens. Also the fact that a lot of penny stocks have started to participate in the uprun throws up danger signs of impending reversal in the trend.

Q: What are key triggers to watch out for in the rest of CY20 and can they led to dramatic changes in the market?

The positive triggers include continuous liquidity flow, risk-on sentiments being maintained, no geopolitical upheavals or trade tiffs, global economy starting to revive without needing more rate cuts or debt being created, COVID-19 coming under control soon, the spread and intensity of monsoon in India being good, Indian financial sector not coming under more stress and local economy bottoming out in October - November 2020, etc.

The negatives include irregular monsoon, the rupee coming under pressure, local interest rates starting to rise, emerging markets going out of favour, a political setback for PM Modi, geopolitical troubles for India, including on China front, the US presidential election creating some turmoil globally, the stress in the financial sector spreading to the real sector, COVID-19 having a second and a third round of infections, etc.

The impact of these on markets will depend on their intensity and whether other factors are supporting or opposing the effect of these triggers.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.