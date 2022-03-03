We are headed towards a boring market not a bear market: Vijay Kumar Gaba

A barrage of bad news has made the market mood rather despondent in the past one month. The enthusiasm created by the “path breaking” budget did not last even for one week. Issues such as macroeconomics (growth, inflation, current account, yields, the level of the Indian rupee), geopolitics (Russia-Ukraine), politics (state elections) and persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have dominated the market narrative in the past one month. The trends in corporate earnings also did not help the cause of market participants.

Several indices have declined from their respective all-time high levels recorded between October 2021 and January 2022. The benchmark Nifty is down around 11 percent; the second most popular benchmark the Nifty Bank is down approximately 16 percent, the Nifty Midcap 100 is down around14 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 is down around 7 percent.

In strict technical terms, Indian markets are still some distance away from a bear market. However, if I may use the weatherman’s phrase — the indices are in correction mode, but it feels like a bear market.

The tendency of the benchmark Nifty in the past one month indicates that the markets are putting up a strong resistance against the persistent selling pressure. So far a precipitous fall has been avoided; and the trends are not showing that Nifty will give up its resistance anytime soon. However, the same cannot be said, with as much assurance, about small cap stocks, where the probability of a sharp earnings downgrades (basically normalization of irrational exuberance) is decent.

One clear sign that the markets may not be anywhere close to entering the bear territory is the outperformance of cyclicals like metals, energy, textile, sugar, automobile etc. over the defensive Pharma, IT services and FMCG. Even if we look at stock specifics, the underperformance of traditional safe havens such as the HDFC group, Asian paints, Piddilite, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate, MNC Pharma, etc. indicates enduring risk appetite.

It could be argued that these safe havens are bearing the brunt of heavy FPI selling. But this argument may not fully sustain, since most domestic funds also like and own these stocks. They have, however, preferred to add cyclicals in their portfolios, indicating a higher risk appetite.

Another argument could be about valuation. Most of these safe havens were trading at relatively higher valuation, when raw material inflation and erosion of pricing power impacted their margins. A de-rating was therefore in order. This is a valid point but cannot fully explain the market trend. Most metal, textile and sugar stocks are also trading close to their peak margin and peak valuations. IT Services stocks have been sold heavily precisely on this logic.

Obviously, market participants in India are not in a risk-off mood as yet. How long this trend will continue is tough to predict at this point in time as the situation is too fluid and the negative factors clearly outweigh the positive factors.

My personal view is that once the global news flow gets fully assimilated and volatility subsides in next 6 to 8 weeks, we are more likely to witness a “boring” market rather than a “bear” market in India.

The indices may get confined in a narrow range and market breadth may also narrow down materially. The market activity that got spread out to 1200-1300 stocks in the past couple of years may be restricted to 200-250 stocks.

The compounders or the boring safe havens are offering a decent valuation now after the correction. These may find favour again. A few good men in the broader markets may get separated from the crowd of roguish boys and get the attention of the investors. There may be no clear sectoral trend. The leaders from all sectors may find favour.

The giant wheel (continuous upper circuits followed by lower circuits) and roller coaster (high volatility) that excites the traders may stop, until it starts operating again once the sentiments and finances of traders are repaired.