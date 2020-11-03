Watch out! These 8 sectors are likely to benefit the most from US elections

Market turned volatile in the run-up to the US elections. The ripples were felt not just in India but across the globe in equity markets. It may be difficult to anticipate the outcome of the US Presidential elections, but a Joe Biden win would certainly lift hopes of certain sectors back in India.

“In case of a Biden win, India would benefit from potentially more favourable US trade policies, Biden’s foreign policy could be especially tough against China, but more multilateral and predictable and also given the perceived policy uncertainties,” Vishal Wagh, Research Head of Bonanza Portfolio told Moneycontrol.

US elections are likely to lead to short-term market swings that will be inconsequential over the longer run, but one should stick to their long-term strategy and stay focused on individual stocks, suggest experts.

There are certain industries that might get affected more than others depending on who wins. Trump plans to spend the US $1 trillion over the decade on transportation infrastructure (bridges, waterways, roads) while Biden plans for a much larger Budget for the next decade.

“If Biden wins the election, he plans to spend roughly US $3.2 trillion over the next decade. His plan includes a spending budget of US $750 billion to improve healthcare and the US $750 billion to revamp education,” Viram Shah who is a CEO and Co-Founder of Vested Finance told Moneycontrol.

“The majority of his Budget, about US $1.7 trillion, is to fight climate change. The massive spending plan will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and expedite the transition to renewable energy,” he said.

The current prediction on the street is a Democratic victory i.e. Joe Biden will become the next US president.

We have collated a list of sectors from different experts that are likely to benefit if Joe Biden wins the US Presidential elections:

Keep an eye on Metal stocks:

“If Biden wins, metal stocks could gain on the expectation of higher steel export to the US for additional infra spending of $700-800 bn in the next 10 years,” Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities told Moneycontrol. Unlike Trump, Biden is less stringent towards operations of Indian IT and Pharma companies, which could benefit the overall IT and Pharma sector.

“We are expecting JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Welspun Corp to benefit from Biden’s infrastructure push. Plus all major IT and Pharma companies could expect ease of doing business in the US,” he said.

EV Companies:

“Shares of EV companies and the battery and the solar sectors might be positively impacted. Biden could also ease concerns about the trade war with China leading to a positive impact on global trade,” says Shah of Vested Finance.

Real Estate, Financial Institutions:

With U.S. presidential elections rapidly approaching, investors see this as a high time to review potential outcomes in different sectors. There would be a smaller stimulus comprising limited resources for state and local Governments, with small business assistance in case of Trump’s victory.

“Whereas, a Biden victory would mean a larger stimulus followed by additional means to boost healthcare access and other social welfare programs. Sectors that are likely to get impacted include real estate, financial institutions, student loans, etc.,” Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director at Alankit Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“It is difficult to state anything concrete about the stocks from specific sectors. It is foreseen that stocks from several sectors will tend to perk up this election; however, the stocks from the IT sector may prove beneficial to investors,” he said.

Technology, Pharma, Chemicals:

America recognises India as an economic force to counter Chinese aggression in Asia. If Biden wins, he is likely to continue with favourable US policy towards India.

“Sectors like Technology and Pharma which derives sizable percentage of revenues from US markets are likely to have negative impacts. H1 visa issues might hamper the prospects of the technology sector and FDA issues might impact the pharma sector,” Atish Matlawala, Sr Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Sectors like chemicals and steel which compete with China might have a positive impact as we believe the US to take a tough stand against China. Any loss of China is India’s gain,” he said.

Cement Industry:

Under the Biden rule and divided Congress scenario, India and Indonesia are more likely to gain through easy Fed policy, while Japan and Singapore could benefit more from the USA’s more favorable trade policy

“Cement Industry is likely to thrive with the coming of Trump or Biden as the President. It is evident from previous statements of Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden that the main focus of his policies would be on infrastructure,” Vishal Wagh, Research Head of Bonanza Portfolio told Moneycontrol.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.