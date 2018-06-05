Watch out! Close below 10,540 on Nifty can extend weakness towards 10,320-10,200

Aditya Agarwala

The Nifty50 index Futures started the June series on a weak note. Further, it failed to take out 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level placed at 10,745 after three attempts which lead to corrections.

A sustained trade below 10,540 can extend the weakness and drag the index lower to levels of 10,320-10,200. However, a trade above 10,750 i.e. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level can resume the uptrend taking it to levels of 10,835-10,900.

Moreover, the index continues to oscillate in a volatile trading range suggesting extended volatility in the coming trading sessions which can lead to more choppiness.

Further, in the broader markets, Midcap and Smallcap Indices continue to underperform the headline index leading to a divergence confirming the view that markets can witness choppy trading in the coming sessions.

Here's a list of stock picks for the next 3-4 weeks:

L&T Technology Services: Buy| Target: Rs 1,530| Stop Loss: Rs 1,270| Return 14%

On the daily chart, L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS) is on the verge of a breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern neckline placed at 1375 (as indicated on chart) indicating bullishness building up in the stock.

A sustained trade above Rs 1,375 with healthy volumes can resume the uptrend taking it to levels of Rs 1,450-1,530. Further, it has taken support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and turned upwards affirming bullishness.

Moreover, RSI has witnessed a range shift after taking support at the 44-level entering the bull zone affirming bullishness. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 1,340-1,350 for targets of Rs 1,450-1,530, and a stop loss below Rs 1,270.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd: Buy| Target: 695| Stop Loss: Rs 625| Return 8%

On the daily chart, Godrej Agrovet Ltd is on the verge of a breakout from a bullish Flag pattern suggesting bullishness dominant in the stock.

Further, the stock has taken support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels and volumes have declined within the Flag suggesting a temporary pause before it resumes the uptrend.

The RSI has turned upwards breaking out of the upper Bollinger Bands suggesting extended bullishness in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 644-648 for targets of Rs 680-695, and a stop loss below 625.

Sun TV Network Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 1040| Stop Loss: Rs 875| Return 13%

On the weekly chart, Sun TV Network Ltd. (SUNTV) has resumed the uptrend after taking support at the neckline of the channel pattern indicating bullishness dominant in the stock.

Further, the stock witnessed buying on good volumes as it approached trendline breakout level of Rs 942. A successful breakout and sustained trade above this can extend the uptrend.

RSI has entered in the bull zone affirming bullishness. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 918-922 for a target of Rs 1,000-1,040, and a stop loss below Rs 875.

