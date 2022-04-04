 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rubber prices at 5-week highs as China auto demand recovers

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Rubber hits 5 week highs as China demand recovers and the country sees car sales grow 18.7% year on year in Feb. Watch Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta for more.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 4, 2022 12:52 pm
