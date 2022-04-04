GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Rubber prices at 5-week highs as China auto demand recovers
Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
Rubber hits 5 week highs as China demand recovers and the country sees car sales grow 18.7% year on year in Feb. Watch Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Commodities
#India
#rubber
#video
first published: Apr 4, 2022 12:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.