GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Why gold is trading lower post Akshay Tritiya & reasons for sustained fall in metal prices
Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
Metals are witnessing a consistent decline in prices due to concerns of weak global growth and prospects of aggressive Fed Policy. Watch Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta discuss the impact of declining metal prices on the markets.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
##Goldsmuggling
#Alkali Metals
#Commodities
#India
#metals
#video
first published: May 4, 2022 12:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.