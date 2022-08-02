 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | Sensex ends flat; PSU, power stocks gain

Moneycontrol News
Aug 02, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

Indian benchmarks ended flat following a four-day rally. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green. Watch the video to know more about today's market action.

first published: Aug 2, 2022 03:26 pm
