Watch LIVE: As cotton prices hit all-time high, what is their impact on textile companies and stock prices?

Apr 06, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Cotton prices in India hit an all-time high and the global prices climbed to 10-year highs. Join Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta in live as they discuss the impact on market and consumers.

TAGS: #Commodities #Cotton #video
