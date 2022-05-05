GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Watch Karunya and Manisha decode dynamics as crude surges after EU ban on Russia oil and cotton climbs to all time high
Moneycontrol News
May 05, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
EU has proposed a ban on Russian oil & gas as it plans to phase them out in six months. Watch Karunya Rao and Manisha Rao dissect market impact.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Commodities
#Cotton
#Crude oil
#India
#Russia oil ban
#video
first published: May 5, 2022 02:29 pm
