GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Watch Commodities Update | As base metal prices rebound after sharp fall, will the momentum sustain?
Moneycontrol News
Jul 18, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
Base metals rebound after sharp slump on July 15. Q2 seen as the worst quarter for metals since 2008. Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta as they decode the rebound after the steep sell-off in metals.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#commoditiesupdate
#live
first published: Jul 18, 2022 01:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.