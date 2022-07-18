Watch Commodities Update | As base metal prices rebound after sharp fall, will the momentum sustain?

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities Update | As base metal prices rebound after sharp fall, will the momentum sustain?

Moneycontrol News
Jul 18, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

Base metals rebound after sharp slump on July 15. Q2 seen as the worst quarter for metals since 2008. Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta as they decode the rebound after the steep sell-off in metals.

first published: Jul 18, 2022 01:25 pm
