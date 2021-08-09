MARKET NEWS

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells $1.1 billion of stocks in Q2 CY21; pares share buybacks

The conglomerate bought $1 billion of stock and disposed of $2.1 billion worth in the period. The quantum of selling has, however, reduced considerably since the first quarter of 2021 when the Buffett-led company net sold stocks worth $3.9 billion

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continued to be a net seller for the second consecutive quarter of calendar 2021, offloading $1.1 billion of equities in Q2 CY21.

The conglomerate bought $1 billion worth of stock but sold $2.1 billion during the period, Business Insider has reported. The quantum of selling, however, has reduced considerably from the first quarter when the company net sold stocks worth $3.9 billion, the report said. Berkshire will disclose its US stock portfolio as of Q2 CY21 in an SEC filing later in August.

The conglomerate also pared its share buybacks in the second quarter to $6 billion from $6.6 billion in Q1 CY21 and about $9 billion in both the third and fourth quarters of 2020. However, reports say that Berkshire ramped up its stock repurchases sharply in June compared to April and May.

Cash and short-term investments on the company's balance sheet at the end of June stood at $144 billion, up from $141 billion in Q1 CY21. Buffet has been looking for an elephant-sized investment since the beginning of the pandemic and even said he would deploy about $80 billion of Berkshire's cash pile but has struggled to find a "bargain" with stocks at close to record highs.

That said, Berkshire has expanded its investing horizons over the past 12 months, putting money in technology companies such as cloud-data platform Snowflake and Brazilian fintech Nubank.

The conglomerate has also invested in a quintet of Japanese trading companies, and a basket of pharmaceutical companies. On the contrary, the company has trimmed its stake in JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, the big four US airlines and several other stocks since the pandemic-led sell-off in March 2020.

Berkshire Hathaway is an American multinational conglomerate holding company that operates under the leadership of legendary investor Warren Buffett. The company owns businesses such as Geico and See's Candies, and holds multibillion-dollar stakes in Apple, Coca-Cola, and other public companies. It is the sixth-largest American company according to Fortune 500, ahead of Google’s parent company Alphabet.
Tags: #Berkshire Hathaway #markets #Warren Buffett
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:58 am

