App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Warren Buffett uses algorithms while picking stocks, but he trained his mind for that

Algorithm can be used for investment as well as trading. It can be for high frequency, mid frequency, and low frequency. It can be for trend following, mean reversion, contra trend, pattern detection, news-based trading as well.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sovit Manjani

'Algo-trading' and 'systematic trading' have been buzz words off late. There have been various myths around it. Algo or algorithm basically means a set of rules or steps which are followed in a sequence to achieve an end result.

Most of us use algorithms unknowingly. In Mumbai, if one has to reach Nariman Point from Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri then he or she can take the following steps. First take an auto-rickshaw to Andheri Station, from there take a local train till Churchgate Station. Then take a taxi till Nariman Point. This travel is an example of an algorithm.

The whole journey had a sequence of steps and the decision was made at each point. If, for example, the rickshaw is not available, he or she could have taken a bus or a taxi.

related news

If you think about your daily routine, from the time you wake up till the time you go to bed at night, everything can be defined as part of an algorithm.

Algorithms are used in almost all fields of our day to day activities the only difference is that we use the human brain instead of computers.

Computers have an advantage; they do not get distracted or deviate from the output. In the above example, a human may get distracted by wrong advice from a co-passenger and leave the train at Marine Lines instead of Churchgate.

Have you noticed that once you search for a product on the internet say for example a bicycle and each time you open your browser it shows recommendations for a bicycle?

How does that happen? It is the computer which learns your behaviour patterns from your input in the browser and throws the advertisement based on it. This is an algorithm.

Algorithms can be used for investing and trading as well. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett also use algorithms although they have trained their minds to not deviate from their rules. Buffett has disclosed a few of his rules.

He would only invest in stable companies. Now, defining stable company might be a challenge for a computer. One way it can be done is that if the top line and bottom line are growing steadily year on year say for five or 10 years then the business can be assumed to be stable.

Whereas, if in one year either the sales or profit spikes up and the next year it spikes down then the business can be assumed to be unstable and it has to be omitted for further processing.

Another rule of Buffett is to buy at bargain prices; he will buy a stock when the market misprices it in the periods of crises. For example, he bought banking stock after the financial crises; his understanding was that banking as a business will survive.

Economies cannot function without banks and financial institutions. One way to define it is that a business like real estate in India was and still available at price to book of less than five, which would be a 10 year lowest valuations.

Housing is an industry which will survive as people cannot live on the internet or moon.

The advantage of computerised algorithms is that the system will not give any buy signal until all the conditions are met.

The rules can be back-tested and analysed to know that the rule has any edge or not. It becomes easier to be patient and disciplined.

Algorithms can be used for investment as well as trading. It can be for high frequency, mid frequency, and low frequency. It can be for trend following, mean reversion, contra trend, pattern detection, news-based trading as well.

The best part is that all the above can be done simultaneously on multiple asset classes like stocks, futures, options, commodities, currencies and cryptocurrencies. There is no limit to the usage of algos. They are here to stay.

(The author is Co-Founder, Head of Trading Strategies at Dravyaniti Consulting LLP)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 07:53 am

tags #algo trading #Expert Columns #Warren Buffett

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top, Huddersfield Relegated

'Taliban's First Home is Using Outfit to Influence Kabul': Former Afgh ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSK vs RR On Live TV ...

Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Brother-In-Law Franklin Jonas In A Sweet ...

Stuart Broad Had a Cheeky Response to Chahal's Remark on Yuvraj Singh' ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SRH vs RCB On Live TV ...

5,000 Members of RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch to Join Congress Af ...

20 Years Of 'The Matrix': 5 Times Bollywood Got Inspired By It

NITI Aayog doing Wonderful Work in Many Areas: VK Saraswat

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Smaller parties flaunt crucial caste vote ba ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted r ...

India Open 2019: PV Sindhu slips up twice as spirited He Bingjiao snat ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Delhi Capitals beats Kolkata Knight Riders in a t ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win th ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.