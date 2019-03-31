Warren Buffett uses algorithms while picking stocks, but he trained his mind for that

Sovit Manjani

'Algo-trading' and 'systematic trading' have been buzz words off late. There have been various myths around it. Algo or algorithm basically means a set of rules or steps which are followed in a sequence to achieve an end result.

Most of us use algorithms unknowingly. In Mumbai, if one has to reach Nariman Point from Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri then he or she can take the following steps. First take an auto-rickshaw to Andheri Station, from there take a local train till Churchgate Station. Then take a taxi till Nariman Point. This travel is an example of an algorithm.

The whole journey had a sequence of steps and the decision was made at each point. If, for example, the rickshaw is not available, he or she could have taken a bus or a taxi.

If you think about your daily routine, from the time you wake up till the time you go to bed at night, everything can be defined as part of an algorithm.

Algorithms are used in almost all fields of our day to day activities the only difference is that we use the human brain instead of computers.

Computers have an advantage; they do not get distracted or deviate from the output. In the above example, a human may get distracted by wrong advice from a co-passenger and leave the train at Marine Lines instead of Churchgate.

Have you noticed that once you search for a product on the internet say for example a bicycle and each time you open your browser it shows recommendations for a bicycle?

How does that happen? It is the computer which learns your behaviour patterns from your input in the browser and throws the advertisement based on it. This is an algorithm.

Algorithms can be used for investing and trading as well. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett also use algorithms although they have trained their minds to not deviate from their rules. Buffett has disclosed a few of his rules.

He would only invest in stable companies. Now, defining stable company might be a challenge for a computer. One way it can be done is that if the top line and bottom line are growing steadily year on year say for five or 10 years then the business can be assumed to be stable.

Whereas, if in one year either the sales or profit spikes up and the next year it spikes down then the business can be assumed to be unstable and it has to be omitted for further processing.

Another rule of Buffett is to buy at bargain prices; he will buy a stock when the market misprices it in the periods of crises. For example, he bought banking stock after the financial crises; his understanding was that banking as a business will survive.

Economies cannot function without banks and financial institutions. One way to define it is that a business like real estate in India was and still available at price to book of less than five, which would be a 10 year lowest valuations.

Housing is an industry which will survive as people cannot live on the internet or moon.

The advantage of computerised algorithms is that the system will not give any buy signal until all the conditions are met.

The rules can be back-tested and analysed to know that the rule has any edge or not. It becomes easier to be patient and disciplined.

Algorithms can be used for investment as well as trading. It can be for high frequency, mid frequency, and low frequency. It can be for trend following, mean reversion, contra trend, pattern detection, news-based trading as well.

The best part is that all the above can be done simultaneously on multiple asset classes like stocks, futures, options, commodities, currencies and cryptocurrencies. There is no limit to the usage of algos. They are here to stay.

(The author is Co-Founder, Head of Trading Strategies at Dravyaniti Consulting LLP)

