Want to make multi-fold returns? Invest in correction and hold midcaps for at least 5 years

Shrikant Chouhan

The Nifty was down by almost 6.42 percent in September. Historically, September has remained sluggish for the stock market, where gains and losses over the years have remained mixed for the index.

We have come across a massive sell-off in NBFCs and anything related to the financial services industry always invites trouble for the stock market.

Such type of corrections are like Twisters or Tsunami and by the time we understand, things start to change, markets move on and become extremely difficult to understand the depth.

At this point in time, we need to depend on what the news flow is, whether positive or negative. The outcome of news flow remains random and forms a bottom of their own.

Our task remains to be diversified in good companies that what we are suggesting to investors.

The lesson we learned from this current fall is that if we want to make multi-fold returns out of mid-cap stocks then a bulls-eye technique never works. Our strategy should be to remain invested in several mid-cap companies keeping a time horizon of more than 5 years.

This week that went by was a completely clueless week for traders and investors. A few doubts which arose were primarily, should we fish in NBFCs?

Have the oil stocks found their support?

What should be done with stocks, which have fallen more than 60% to 70%? And, was this the ultimate bottom?

Our view on the above issues, questions and doubts are as follows

Should we fish in NBFCs?

Never catch a falling knife.

Whenever there is uncertainty with respect to news flow, avoid bottom fishing. However, in the past week, we have witnessed quality stocks of IT & Pharma sector rebounding sharply after hitting panic lows.

Our strategy is to buy quality stocks (one or maximum two) in tranches in such corrections, which rebound sharply when the sector stabilizes.

Have the oil stocks found their support?

Well, it is too early to say but it seems so. These companies have started falling much before the jump in crude prices. Currently, the Brent crude prices are quoting at $82/bbl and technically we feel that $90/bbl should be the upper-cap in the medium to long-term.

Based on the thumb rule of “Stock market discounts predictable events well in advance”, we are of the view that markets must have discounted future price action in crude prices and accumulation phase must have started in quality companies from Oil & Gas sector.

What should be done with stocks, which have fallen more than 60% to 70%?

If these stocks or companies are down because of specific news flow, which is in their control then our advice is to stay away from such stocks and reduce or exit positions in such companies at current prices or on pullbacks.

However, there are companies which are down due to global factors which are not in their control, should start focusing on related news flow to act once things start settling.

Was this the ultimate bottom?

The market has retraced 50% of its entire up move from 9,951 to 11,760 in Nifty. A higher opening in the next trading session and a break above 11,035 (sessions high) could result in a pullback rally to levels of 11,415 (61.8% retracement level of the fall).

If the index fails to do so, it could result in another round of selling, which could head downwards towards 10,775 (200-day SMA) or 10,650 levels.

The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.