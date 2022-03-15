Waning influence of consumer goods stocks point to growth fears

live bse live

The influence of consumer goods companies on India’s $3.2 trillion stock market is rapidly declining in a sign that investors are increasingly concerned about the sustainability of growth and threat from new competition.

The rising impact of inflation, scars on the lower strata of the population from the pandemic, and limited direct government support for consumers have muddled the outlook for the sector.

Of the major pillars of the Indian economy, private consumption expenditure has been the biggest laggard during the economic recovery. The segment is yet to recover to the pre-pandemic levels going by the latest government GDP data.

To be sure, the pre-pandemic level itself was a downcycle for the consumer economy in India as the country was in the grip of one of the worst slowdowns in recent history following the collapse of shadow banking giant IL&FS in 2018.

“I think with oil prices going up, the amount of money that is going to be available for consumption is going to be lower,” S Naren, chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential AMC told Moneycontrol in a recent interview.

No surprise then that the weight of consumer goods stocks part of the Nifty 50 index, India’s benchmark stock market gauge, has fallen to 10.6 percent at the end of February from a high of 13.5 percent in June 2020.

The decline has been driven largely by pure consumer staple companies, which were a consensus 'buy' in June 2020 given the essential goods tag given to the sector, which enabled it to continue making revenues when other sectors were barely surviving.

Leading the decline for the space in the benchmark index are the two giants – Hindustan Unilever and ITC. Hindustan Unilever’s weight in Nifty 50 has collapsed from a high of 4.5 percent in June 2020 to just 2.64 percent in a span of less than 21 months as investors turned bearish on the company’s prospects given high margin pressure and slowing volume growth.

Similarly, ITC’s weight in the Nifty 50 index nosedived from 3.92 percent in June 2020 to 2.57 percent currently given the moderate growth prospects of the company and overall derating for the consumer space by investors.

While the near-term headwinds for the FMCG sector are many, zooming out of them suggests that the industry also faces several challenges in the long term. Brokerage firm HDFC Securities in a recent report noted that incumbent FMCG companies could permanently lose 100-200 basis points of their growth as new-age brands gain more influence on consumer wallets.

FMCG companies also face a potential threat of declining pricing power as the organised retail space in the country continues its rapid growth and consolidation. The rise of two-three major organised retail players could crimp margins of FMCG companies akin to what Indian pharmaceutical companies faced in 2015-19 in the US following consolidation among retail pharmacists in the country.

CLSA India in a recent note highlighted the following as major threats for India’s incumbent FMCG companies: the emergence of several direct-to-consumer brands, mega-retailers seeking higher margin or better terms from FMCG companies, and expansion in private labels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.