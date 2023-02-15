 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street watchdog shortens time frame for stock trades, proposes new investment adviser rules

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

The rules were tightened to help tamp down the kind of risk seen in 2021's GameStop fiasco when retail investors suffered heavy losses.

Wall Street's top regulator on Wednesday adopted rules tightening the time frame for stock trades in an effort to tamp down the kind of risk seen in 2021's GameStop fiasco, when retail investors suffered heavy losses.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also proposed changing rules protecting client assets held by investment managers, in a move that would likely prevent cryptocurrency platforms from serving a key marketplace role.

In a 3-2 vote, the SEC opted to shorten the time between when a securities order is placed and when a trade concludes can lessen the kind of "systemic risk" spotlighted in early 2021 when the share price of the consumer electronics retailer GameStop Corp plummeted amid intense market volatility.

Trade groups have broadly welcomed the commission's proposal to cut the so-called settlement cycle to a single business day from two, six years after an earlier SEC rule shortened the period from three days.