    Wall Street update: US stocks edge higher after solid earnings

    AT&T, American Airlines and IBM were among the companies that reported better-than-expected results.

    AFP
    October 20, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Wall Street stocks edged higher early Thursday as investors weighed generally solid corporate earnings against lingering worries about inflation and higher interest rates.

    While all three companies were higher early Thursday, the market as a whole rose only modestly as investors eyed the rising yield on the 10-year US Treasury note.

    Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments bemoaned the "lack of follow through" to a rally earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday.

    "The market remains very oversold and overdue to bounce," Sarhan said. "And we're trying to bounce, but the bounce, so far, is anemic. It's a weak bounce."

    About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 30,560.28.

    The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 3,697.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 10,702.67.

    Among individual companies, Tesla tumbled 8.2 percent after reporting that profits more than doubled to $3.3 billion but revenues missed analyst expectations.

    JPMorgan Chase characterized the results as "modestly softer than expected," with pricing not quite as strong, adding to "debates about demand destruction."
    AFP
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:15 pm
