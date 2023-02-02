English
    Wall Street update: Nasdaq zooms 3% as Meta sees biggest surge since 2013

    Meta rallied 25 percent after sales beat expectations and the company said it will become leaner and more decisive.

    Bloomberg
    February 02, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
    Investors across the globe are cheering what they perceive as varying degrees of dovish tilts from central banks across the globe. (Representative image)

    US stocks added to gains sparked by speculation that the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle may be nearing its peak, while Meta Platform Inc.’s biggest surge since 2013 lifted tech-heavy indexes. Treasuries edged higher.

    The S&P 500 jumped more than 1%, while the Nasdaq 100’s advance topped 3%. Meta rallied 25% after sales beat expectations and the company said it will become leaner and more decisive. Risk assets got a boost late Wednesday when Jerome Powell said the central bank has made progress in its inflation battle even as labour-market data continues to show tightness that could add to wage pressures. The Labour Department releases its hiring report for January on Friday.

    The risk-on mood that gripped Wall Street last month spread to more obscure parts of the market. Retail favourites from Carvana Inc. to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rallied. Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund, loaded with speculative tech names, is up more than 10% in two days after a torrid 28% surge last month.

    What's Priced In Now | Fed swaps price in 50bp of rate cuts for second half of 2023