Wall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook

Reuters
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST

Wall Street's major averages closed lower on Thursday with technology-heavy Nasdaq's 2% drop leading losses as investors worried that data showing a resilient economy would lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates for longer than feared.

Micron Technology Inc's glum forecast added to the downbeat mood and caused the semiconductor index (.SOX) to sharply underperform the broader market for its biggest daily decline in over a month.

Losses in rate-sensitive growth stocks saw technology (.SPLRCT) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) indexes the hardest hit among the S&P 500's (.SPX) 11 industry sectors.

The final estimate of the third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product was for 3.2% annualized growth, above the previous estimate of 2.9%.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said filings for state unemployment benefits rose to 216,000 last week but were below economist estimates for 222,000.

And a third report showed the Conference Board's leading indicator, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity, fell for a ninth straight month in November.