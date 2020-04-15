App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street tumbles on lackluster earnings, economic data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349.04 points, or 1.46 percent, at the open to 23,600.72.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

U.S. stock indexes slumped 2 percent minutes after the open on Wednesday as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349.04 points, or 1.46 percent, at the open to 23,600.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 50.42 points, or 1.77 percent, at 2,795.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.78 points, or 1.88 percent, to 8,355.96 at the opening bell.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

