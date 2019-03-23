App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street tumbles on global economic slowdown fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 460.19 points, or 1.77 percent, to 25,502.32, the S&P 500 lost 54.17 points, or 1.90 percent, to 2,800.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 196.29 points, or 2.5 percent, to 7,642.67.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Wall Street stocks sold off sharply on Friday, with all three major US stock indexes posting their biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 3, as weak factory data from the United States and Europe led to an inversion of US Treasury yields, fuelling fears of a global economic downturn.

Capping five tumultuous days of trading, the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq were all down for the week.

A weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. factory activity in March, along with similarly dour reports from Europe and Japan, helped send U.S. Treasury yields into an inversion, with the spread between yields of three-month Treasury bills exceeding those of 10-year notes for the first time since 2007.

An indication of near-term risk, and seen by many as a potential harbinger of recession, the inverted Treasury yield curve seemed to confirm investor fears of a global slowdown in economic growth.

related news

"To some extent, what's going on with the yield curve has been exaggerated," said Bernard Baumohl, managing director and chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group in Princeton. "I would not leap to the conclusion that an recession is imminent."

But Baumohl warned against complacency.

"There are real clouds that are forming on the horizon. The question is how dark are those clouds going to be and will they trigger a recessionary storm."

Earlier in the week, the U.S. Federal Reserve concluded its two-day monetary policy meeting with a statement that forecast no additional interest rate hikes in 2019 on signs of economic softness, a dovish shift that took the markets by surprise.

Interest rate-sensitive financial firms fell 2.8 percent, capping their worst week since the late-December sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 460.19 points, or 1.77 percent, to 25,502.32, the S&P 500 lost 54.17 points, or 1.90 percent, to 2,800.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 196.29 points, or 2.5 percent, to 7,642.67.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but utilities ended the session in the red.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of investor anxiety, jumped the most in two months.

Nike Inc shares dipped 6.6 percent after the sportswear company's North American sales fell short of estimates.

Luxury retailer Tiffany Inc said it expected earnings growth to resume in the second half of the year and affirmed its fiscal 2019 targets, sending its shares up 3.1 percent.

Electric automaker Tesla Inc slid 3.5 percent following a research note from Cowen that saw soft U.S. demand for the Model 3 until the release of the company's lower-priced model in the second quarter.

Boeing Co continued to fall, losing 2.8 percent as Indonesian airline Garuda cancelled a $6 billion order for the company's 737 MAX planes, citing customer fear in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Netflix Inc dropped 4.5 percent on the eve of Apple Inc's launch of a rival streaming service on Monday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.69-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.90-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 87 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.66 billion shares, compared to the 7.71 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 07:30 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Election Tracker LIVE: NDA May Release 2nd List in Bihar; Rahul Gandhi ...

Hazard Lifts Belgium in Euro Qualifying as Depay Triggers Dutch Rout

Sterling Hits Hat-trick as England Thrash Czech Republic

UP Man Who Dragged His Feet for 2 Years Over Alimony Pays Up After Jus ...

Protests Erupt in West Bengal over BJP's Lok Sabha Poll Candidate Sele ...

Donald Trump Drops New North Korea Sanctions Because he 'Likes' Kim Jo ...

Djokovic, Osaka Win Miami Openers as Thiem Tumbles

Was a Relief to Get One Over The Rope, Says Finch on Century Moment

Two Weeks After Being Hacked, BJP Website Back Online

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat in ...

Kabir Khan on Roar Of The Lion: My docu-drama will show an emotional f ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah slammed on social media for ignoring gatekeep ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.