Wall Street tumbles at open as Trump signals delay in China trade deal

US stocks fell at the open on December 3 after comments from President Donald Trump sparked fears of a delay in resolving a bruising tariff dispute with China until after the presidential election in November 2020.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 281.06 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 27,501.98.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.46 points, or 0.85%, at 3,087.41.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.27 points, or 1.25%, to 8,460.72 at the opening bell.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 08:26 pm