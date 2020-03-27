App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street tumbles after stellar rally as virus fears grow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.70 points, or 2.90 percent, at the open to 21,898.47.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stock indexes fell sharply at the open on Friday, following the S&P 500 and the Dow's best three-day run in nearly a century, as fears about the economic damage from the rapidly spreading coronavirus returned to the forefront.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.70 points, or 2.90 percent, at the open to 21,898.47.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 74.20 points, or 2.82 percent, at 2,555.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 243.29 points, or 3.12 percent, to 7,554.25 at the opening bell.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 07:18 pm

