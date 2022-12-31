 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street surges in dip-buying rally, oil falls

Reuters
Dec 31, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

All three major U.S. stock indexes jumped in a broad-based rally on the penultimate trading day of the year, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq out front.

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn.

European shares also advanced, but gains were held in check by worries over spiking COVID cases in China, the world’s second largest economy.

The S&P 500, up 1.7% and the Nasdaq, up 2.6%, notched their biggest one-day percentage gains in a month, boosted as rising U.S. jobless claims suggested the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have been having their intended effect.

”It’s nice to see green on the screen,” said Terry Sandven, Chief Equity Strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. ”Stocks are trending higher as investors look to put a wrap on 2022, while approaching 2023 with a renewed sense of optimism.”

Spiking cases of COVID-19 in China, in the wake of Beijing easing its pandemic-curbing restrictions, curbed risk appetite elsewhere, pressuring the dollar and weighing on crude prices.