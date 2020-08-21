Wall Street subdued at open ahead of US business surveys

US stocks opened little changed on Friday following the tech-heavy Nasdaq's all-time high in the previous session as focus shifted to business surveys for more cues on the economic recovery.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.51 points, or 0.06 percent, to 11,258.45 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.40 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 27,758.13. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.50 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,386.01.