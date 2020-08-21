172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-subdued-at-open-ahead-of-us-business-surveys-5739691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street subdued at open ahead of US business surveys

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.51 points, or 0.06 percent, to 11,258.45 at the opening bell.

Reuters

US stocks opened little changed on Friday following the tech-heavy Nasdaq's all-time high in the previous session as focus shifted to business surveys for more cues on the economic recovery.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.51 points, or 0.06 percent, to 11,258.45 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.40 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 27,758.13. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.50 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,386.01.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

