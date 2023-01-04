 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag

Reuters
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) closed down 12% after hitting their lowest level since August 2020 and put pressure on the consumer discretionary sector (.SPLRCD) following a miss on Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries.

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 with the biggest drags from Tesla and Apple, while investors worried about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path as they awaited minutes from its December meeting.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) shares sank 3.7%, with the iPhone maker hitting its lowest level since June 2021, after a report from Nikkei Asia pointed to weaker demand. In addition, an analyst downgraded their rating of the stock due to production cuts in COVID-19-hit China.

The energy sector (.SPNY), which logged stellar gains in 2022, closed down 3.6% in the year's first trading day as oil prices fell on bleak business activity data from China and concerns about the global economic outlook.

The main U.S. stock indexes in 2022 showed their steepest annual losses since 2008 following the Fed's fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s to stamp out decades-high inflation.

"2022 was a terrible year for equity markets. Some of the reasons for that haven't dissipated because we turned the calendar," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "There's still elevated anxiety, uncertainty about the Fed and inflation. Until there's clarity on that, it's going to be tough to make any upside headway in equity markets."