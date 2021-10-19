Wall Street start higher; J&J leads gains for health care sector

Source: Reuters

Stocks are moving modestly higher on Wall Street in early trading Tuesday as corporate earnings reporting gets into full swing.

The benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%.

Health care companies were making some of the biggest gains in the early going.

Johnson & Johnson climbed 1.8% after raising its 2021 profit forecast again. Insurance company Travelers rose 2.6% after releasing results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

The first exchange-traded fund to track Bitcoin futures rose 3% on its first day of trading.