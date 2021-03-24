Wall Street start higher as banks, industrial companies recover

Source: Reuters

Stocks are off to a solid start on Wall Street as banks made up some of the ground they lost a day earlier.

Industrial companies were also strong early Wednesday, helping to push the benchmark S&P 500 index up 0.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

GameStop sank after reporting results that missed Wall Street’s forecasts, though the stock is still up more than eightfold since the beginning of the year after it became a social media darling for a swarm of online investors.

Intel rose after saying it would build two factories in Arizona. Treasury yields held steady.