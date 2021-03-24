English
Wall Street start higher as banks, industrial companies recover

Industrial companies were also strong early Wednesday, helping to push the benchmark S&P 500 index up 0.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

Associated Press
March 24, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Stocks are off to a solid start on Wall Street as banks made up some of the ground they lost a day earlier.

GameStop sank after reporting results that missed Wall Street’s forecasts, though the stock is still up more than eightfold since the beginning of the year after it became a social media darling for a swarm of online investors.

Intel rose after saying it would build two factories in Arizona. Treasury yields held steady.

 
first published: Mar 24, 2021 07:42 pm

