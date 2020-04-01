Wall Street slumps at open as coronavirus fears intensify

US stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in U.S. private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the US death toll from the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 689.78 points, or 3.15 percent, at the open to 21,227.38.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 86.51 points, or 3.35 percent, at 2,498.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 240.60 points, or 3.12 percent, to 7,459.50 at the opening bell.