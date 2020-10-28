172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-slumps-as-rise-in-coronavirus-cases-dims-economic-outlook-6030561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street slumps as rise in coronavirus cases dims economic outlook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361.05 points, or 1.31 percent, at the open to 27,102.14.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on October 28 as coronavirus cases rose at an alarming rate in the United States and Europe, dashing hopes of a speedy global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361.05 points, or 1.31 percent, at the open to 27,102.14.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 61.54 points, or 1.81 percent, at 3,329.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 200.45 points, or 1.75 percent, to 11,230.90 at the opening bell.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

