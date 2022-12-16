 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street slumps as Fed heightens recession fears

Dec 16, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST

The US central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday as was widely expected, downsizing from the consecutive 75 bps hikes at its prior four meetings

US stock indices closed sharply lower on Thursday, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.

The US central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as was widely expected, downsizing from the consecutive 75 bps hikes at its prior four meetings, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned recent signs of inflation were not enough to convince the Fed the battle against rising prices had been won.

The Fed projected continued rate hikes to above 5 percent in 2023, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007.

"It is not just what they did but what they said, and it certainly does seem like they are still worried about inflation and this is not going to be the end of the rate increases," said Melissa Brown, global head of applied research at Qontigo in New York.

"It really is hard to see what is going to turn things back around until we start seeing more data - which could be earnings, which could be the next inflation print or the Fed statement next year. The good news is it’s almost next year."

The US central bank further indicated an extended hiking cycle on Thursday. Most major central banks have followed a rate hike strategy in an attempt to reign in inflation.