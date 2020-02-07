Wall Street slips from record highs at open after jobs report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.85 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 29,286.92.
Wall Street slipped from record highs at the open on Friday as investors assessed the U.S. employment report for January that showed acceleration in jobs growth but included a downward revision to some previous numbers.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.24 points, or 0.31%, at 3,335.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.51 points, or 0.48%, to 9,526.64 at the opening bell.